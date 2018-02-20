New clinic to be built in Brookland - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New clinic to be built in Brookland

(Source: Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development via Facebook) (Source: Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development via Facebook)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

A new clinic will be built on Highway 49 in Brookland.

According to a post on the Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Facebook page, it will be a state-of-the-art medical facility for NEA Baptist Clinic.

It will be located at the intersection of Highway 49 and Honeysuckle between the Jordan’s Kwik Stop and Dollar General.

The clinic will continue to operate at their current location on W. Smith Street until the new building is complete.

Construction will begin in the coming weeks and should be finished later in 2018.

