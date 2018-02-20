Autopsy results released of infants found in suitcase

According to a Facebook post made by the Cross County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary autopsy report was released Tuesday regarding two infants who were found in a suitcase near a ditch Friday.

According to the results, the infants were 32 to 34 weeks along, with one of the infants being a female.

According to the post, further testing for race, sex, and time and manner of death will still need from the medical examiner's office.

Several individuals have been interviewed and all leads are being investigated.

Anyone with any further information can contact the Cross County Sheriff's Office at 870-238-5700.

