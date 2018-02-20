Brookland holds meeting with residents to discuss city's future

The city of Brookland held a city planning meeting Tuesday night with residents to discuss the city's future.

Residents spoke out on numerous issues, including retail offerings, infrastructure for drainage issues, neighborhoods, and residential growth.

James Walden, a consultant with the city, said this is a visionary meeting for residents.

The last time the city held such a meeting was in 2012 and Walden said the city's come a long way since but they know they have the potential to grow at a rapid pace.

"The meeting is really an opportunity for us to go back and look at some of the things that we discussed before and then also get an idea of where we stand today and where we want the community to go in the future over the next 20 years," Walden said.

Walden said the city will head back to the drawing board and begin finalizing their plans for future growth, a plan they hope to have done by the end of the summer.

