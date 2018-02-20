Over 300 customers without power in Lawrence Co.

The Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation is reporting several power outages in Lawrence County Tuesday night.

According to the Craighead Electric outage map, over 200 customers are without power near the Walnut Ridge airport.

There is another group of outages on Highway 117 north of Strawberry where 50 customers are without power.

A third set of outages have been reported between Powhatan and Lynn near Highway 25. There, 42 customers are reporting a power outage.

Currently, there are around 381 customers without power in Lawrence County.

