Council discuss old Citizens Bank building downtown

A special presentation regarding the future of the old Citizens Bank building in downtown Jonesboro was held before city council Tuesday evening.

Price Gardner, a lawyer from Little Rock, was asked to present to the council the possible options they are facing.

Gardner described the building’s situation as “very unique” as the land the building is on is owned by a trust fund.

That trust will not accept responsibility for the building which has been empty and is what residents call an eyesore.

According to Gardner, a new group, One Main Place, is working to develop the property.

He confirmed that two groups are interested in the building but some council members are concerned about the condemnation possibility.

“You heard him say if in fact, we do a condemnation, we have to tear it down, the city has to pay for it and the question is are you going to get your money back,” said Mayor Harold Perrin.

Perrin said if the city has to tear it down, it could cost them $80,000 to $100,000.

He plans to meet with One Main Place to speak about what their plans are for the downtown building.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.