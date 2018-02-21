Gun theft raises alarm: police say secure your weapons

A recent robbery at a sporting goods store in Little Rock has police issuing a warning to secure your firearms.

According to KATV, Little Rock police tweeted a two-part video of the incident that happened at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 11400 W. Markham St.

The person appeared to be dressed in tan overalls, a black backpack, and a sweater.

He went into the storage area of the store.

You can then see him on the main floor where he grabs two AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/3c2dxdBeQ5 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 20, 2018

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, from 2010 to 2015 nearly 10,000 guns that were a part of crimes across the country were stolen from licensed firearm retailers.

For reaction from the Bryant Police Department, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.