School closed due to power outage

CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

A school district is closed Wednesday because of a loss of power.

The Corning School District will not be in session because of a power outage.

The district will use its fourth AMI day, according to Superintendent Kellee Smith.

According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, over 1,700 customers are without power in Clay County.

It's unclear right now as to what may have caused the outage.

