Amendment sought in AR 'Open Container' law

Arkansas lawmakers hope to keep the state from losing millions of dollars in federal funds by patching up an existing state law.

KARK reports Arkansas was one of a few states where passengers could have an open container inside a car, but last year lawmakers made open containers illegal.

It is legal if the containers are in locked areas like a glovebox.

Lawmakers later found that law didn't go far enough and want to tighten it up.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday this will be one of the issues lawmakers take up during a special session.

KARK spoke to a state representative and a spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

