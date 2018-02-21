AR highways closed for high water - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR highways closed for high water

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The showers have stopped, for now, but the significantly high water levels are causing problems for roads and highways across the area.

The following roads and state highways are experiencing flooding:

  • State Highway 226 South of Swifton is closed-Jackson County
  • State Highway 224 from log mile 1.28 to log mile 8.25 north of Tuckerman is closed-Jackson County
  • State Highway 166 near Pocahontas is closed-Randolph County
  • Craighead Co. Rd. 907-910 area
  • Jackson Co. Rd. 43
  • Greene Co. Rd. 920 where it meets at Jones Rd.
  • Greene County Road 835 also had two spots with ditches overflowing onto the road.
  • Part of Greene County Road 522 was completely covered by water.
  • Parts of Cross Co. 663 and 122 are underwater and barricaded.
  • Parts of Cross Co. Road 156 and 160 are starting to have water rise on them but are not blocked off yet.

In Randolph County, an emergency manager reported Wednesday a grain bin was toppled and 9 utility poles were broken southeast of Pocahontas. The damage may have been caused by wind from a thunderstorm.

On Wednesday, Clay County experienced massive power outages that left many in the dark and even caused one school to cancel classes.

Latest power outage maps:

