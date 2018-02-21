Damage, flooding reported as storms move through - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Damage, flooding reported as storms move through

As storms and rain move through this morning, damage and flooding reports are coming in from across the area.

In Randolph County, an emergency manager reported a grain bin was toppled and 9 utility poles were broken southeast of Pocahontas. The damage may have been caused by wind from a thunderstorm.

The following roads are experiencing flooding:

  • Jackson Co. Rd. 43
  • Greene Co. Rd. 920 where it meets at Jones Rd.

In addition, the Corning School District is not in session Wednesday due to a power outage.

For Searcy schools, flood routes are being taken Wednesday:

