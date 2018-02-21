Power still out for people in region

According to a post on the Clay County Electric Facebook page, customers are still without power in the region due to winds and storms.

"We have not received any update on the progress. They are still working and we are waiting for them to finish so we can restore service to our members," the post noted.

As storms and rain moved through the area Wednesday, damage and flooding reports are coming in from across the area.

In Randolph County, an emergency manager reported a grain bin was toppled and 9 utility poles were broken southeast of Pocahontas. The damage may have been caused by wind from a thunderstorm.

Jonesboro E911 reported a driver was able to get out of a car that was trapped in flood water early Wednesday morning.

The following roads are experiencing flooding:

Craighead Co. Rd. 907-910 area

Jackson Co. Rd. 43

Greene Co. Rd. 920 where it meets at Jones Rd.

Greene County Road 835 also had two spots with ditches overflowing onto the road.

Part of Greene County Road 522 was completely covered by water.

Parts of Cross Co. 663 and 122 are underwater and barricaded.

Parts of Cross Co. Road 156 and 160 are starting to have water rise on them but are not blocked off yet.

In addition, the Corning School District was not in session Wednesday due to a power outage.

Latest power outage maps:

Meanwhile in Lawrence County, there are reports of roof damage to barns and multiple trees are down across the county. Road crews are working to clear them.

For Searcy schools, flood routes are being taken Wednesday:

