Thousands without power as storms move through

As storms and rain move through this morning, damage and flooding reports are coming in from across the area.

In Randolph County, an emergency manager reported a grain bin was toppled and 9 utility poles were broken southeast of Pocahontas. The damage may have been caused by wind from a thunderstorm.

Jonesboro E911 reported a driver was able to get out of a car that was trapped in flood water early Wednesday morning.

The following roads are experiencing flooding:

Craighead Co. Rd. 907-910 area

Jackson Co. Rd. 43

Greene Co. Rd. 920 where it meets at Jones Rd.

In addition, the Corning School District is not in session Wednesday due to a power outage.

Latest power outage maps:

Meanwhile in Lawrence County, there are reports of roof damage to barns and multiple trees are down across the county. Road crews are working to clear them.

For Searcy schools, flood routes are being taken Wednesday:

