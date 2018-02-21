Embryo adoption brings AR couple the family of their dreams

An Arkansas couple struggling to have a child found a solution through embryo adoption.

According to KATV, Bryan and Ashley Baird got married 11 years ago and in 2011 they started trying to get pregnant.

But when they couldn't the natural way, they went to a fertility specialist and did several rounds of in vitro fertilization.

It didn't work and they felt like they'd hit rock bottom until Ashley came across embryo adoption while researching other options.

"She found some things about embryo adoption for people that have done IVF and have had all the kids that they want to have, and they have leftover embryos. They can either donate them for research, dispose of them, or give them up for adoption," said Brian.

They began the process in July 2014, and exactly one year later they had their son Braden.

Two years later they started their second round of embryo adoption and four months ago they welcomed twin girls, Dani and Raden.

Now with hearts and hands full, the Bairds have the family they always dreamed of.

They hope their story can be an inspiration to others struggling with infertility.

Ashley and Brian went through the process in Knoxville, Tennessee at the National Embryo Donation Center.

They say since all three of their children are not genetically related to them, they plan on being open and honest with their kids about it.

