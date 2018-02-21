Report shows flu in AR may be winding down

The Arkansas Department of Health released a report Tuesday that shows the flu season in the state has peaked.

According to the influenza report for the week ending Feb. 17, more than 46,900 cases have been reported since Oct. 1, what’s considered the start of the flu season.

However, visits to the emergency room are down. The report states 23,317 people visited last week, which is down 729 cases from the week before.

School absenteeism rate is also down with 7.37 percent of students absent in Arkansas schools last week. The week before had an absentee rate of 8.96 percent.

Here’s a look at the rates in counties across Region 8 for the week ending on Feb. 17:

Clay: 7.07 percent

7.07 percent Greene: 7.17 percent

7.17 percent Craighead: 8.68 percent

8.68 percent Poinsett: 8.12 percent

8.12 percent Lawrence: 5.96 percent

5.96 percent Randolph: 4.72 percent

4.72 percent Mississippi: 9.09 percent

9.09 percent Cross: 8.1 percent

8.1 percent Jackson: 8.03 percent

8.03 percent White: 8.17 percent

8.17 percent Independence: 6.85 percent

6.85 percent Sharp: 8.49 percent

8.49 percent Fulton: 6.55 percent

6.55 percent Izard: 7.32 percent

7.32 percent Baxter: 7.51 percent

7.51 percent Stone: 5.17 percent

5.17 percent Cleburne: 5.72 percent

5.72 percent Woodruff: 10.52 percent

10.52 percent Crittenden: 8.18 percent

At least 159 Arkansans have died from the flu this season, three of those have been kids.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.