Suspect reportedly drove over headstones

Two headstones were damaged at a cemetery after a sheriff's investigator was told someone drove over them.

Craighead County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Lawrence spoke with a man about the damage Sunday afternoon at Pine Log Cemetery, Craighead County Road 762.

The 64-year-old Paragould man told the deputy two headstones were driven over. He said it must have happened sometime over the weekend.

Lawrence stated one headstone was "moved completely off its foundation." The other had minor damage, but the foundation had been cracked down the side.

Damage to the headstones was estimated at $1,200 total.

No suspects were listed in the report.

