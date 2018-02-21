Authorities searching for car in suspicious death investigation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Authorities searching for car in suspicious death investigation

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
THAYER, MO (KAIT) -

Authorities in Oregon County are investigating a suspicious death and searching for a car owned by the victim.

According to a Facebook post from the Oregon County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement is looking into the suspicious death of Walter L. Earls of Thayer, MO.

Deputies and officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Thayer Police Department are attempting to locate a red 1994 Pontiac Firebird owned by Earls.

The car has Missouri license plate number SF3T0W.

Anyone who has information about the location of the car is asked to call the Oregon County Sheriff's Office at 417-778-6611.

