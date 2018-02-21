Oregon County authorities investigating suspicious death as a homicide

According to an autopsy result, law enforcement announced Friday they're investigating the death of Walter L. Earls of Thayer, Mo. as a homicide.

According to a Facebook post from the Oregon County Sheriff's Office page, officials continue to search for Earls' 1994 Pontiac Firebird.

The car has Missouri license plate number SF3T0W.

Anyone who has information about the location of the car is asked to call the Oregon County Sheriff's Office at 417-778-6611.

