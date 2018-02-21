Smart toys could be changing playtime

It seems as though toys and games are getting smarter.

Companies are jumping on board as voice assistants quickly become part of the family.

"Escape Room in a Box" is a game by Mattel that uses Alexa to keep score and play sound effects.

The "Play Impossible Gameball" incorporates mobile devices and voice integration for more flexibility.

NBC's Liz McLaughlin spoke with Bridget Carey of CNET on the rising popularity of smart toys. "Analysts predict the echo smart speaker will be in over 66 million homes by the year 2022."

Other trends this year include toys that teach STEM skills.

For an in-depth look at the hottest gadgets of 2018 New York Toy Fair, click here.

