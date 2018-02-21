18 rescued from flooded AR school bus

Over a dozen students and a driver were rescued from a flooded school bus.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office showed photos of the bus on their Facebook page Wednesday.

The post stated the driver of the Pulaski County Special District bus drove off the side of the road and became stuck around Marche Rd. and Marche Lateral Rd.

The driver and 17 students were rescued by a crew with the Pulaski County Road and Bridge Department.

They backed up their truck to the rear of the bus and were rescued 8 at a time.

