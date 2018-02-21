Police need help finding suspect who shot into home

The Kennett Police Department needs the public's help in finding the person, or persons, responsible for firing shots into a home Saturday evening.

According to a post on the Kennett Police Department's Facebook page, police got a call around 6:23 p.m. of shots being fired in the 300 block of West 6th Street.

When police arrived, officers were flagged down by a person reporting that their home had been struck by the gunfire.

Officers did recover several items of evidence that have all been forwarded to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory for analysis.

The post says there are no suspects and anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Kennett Police Department at (573) 888-4622.

