Police hope forgotten glove will finger burglary suspects

Jonesboro police hope a forgotten glove will help them find two people suspected of breaking into two restaurants.

Early on the morning of Feb. 4, someone broke into Wings to Go on Alexander Drive and Mazzio’s Pizza on Browns Lane Access Road and stole thousands of dollars.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, Jonesboro police released the incident reports detailing the crimes.

Based on the methods used, police believe the cases are connected and say the culprits may have also struck in another nearby town.

The first break-in occurred just before 1:30 a.m. at Wings to Go, 2536 Alexander Dr.

According to the initial incident report, an officer responding to an alarm call found the panels removed from the breaker box and the entrance door shattered.

The officer also reported finding a latex glove on the ground near the breaker box. She collected it and placed it into evidence.

Inside the restaurant, the officer discovered the door to the safe “standing wide open.”

The store manager told police there was approximately $1,450 in the safe and $450 in the registers.

He also believed one of his workers might have been involved since the suspects knew the safe code.

Surveillance video saved before the suspects tripped the power, showed two people, approximately 6-feet-tall, wearing sweats, jackets, cloth gloves, beanies, and bandanas enter the store.

No sooner had officers cleared the scene than they were dispatched at 3:05 a.m. to Mazzio’s Pizza, 1508 Browns Lane Access Rd.

Once again, officers reported finding the power had been shut off and front door smashed.

After cleaning out the cash registers, the suspects apparently kicked open the door to the back office. However, according to the incident report, instead of opening the safe they stole it.

The manager estimated the safe contained about $1,700.

With two burglaries within just a couple of hours, officers conducted extra patrol on restaurants around the city, attempting to locate the suspects.

At 3:24 a.m. an officer spotted a gray Ford Expedition parked at Dairy Queen, 2005 Madison St.

When she went to investigate, the officer said the driver attempted to leave the parking lot. She turned on her blue lights and stopped the vehicle.

According to the officer’s report, the driver was wearing a gray beanie, black jacket, black jogging pants, and tennis shoes.

She also said he gave conflicting reasons for why he was parked at the restaurant.

Initially, he claimed he was picking up the vehicle. Then he said he worked for Arkansas State University and needed to pickup a recruit to take to the airport. Then he told the officer the SUV was not his and he was meeting his coach to trade vehicles.

The man was listed as a suspect “due to him and his clothing description and due to his story not adding up,” the report said.

While investigating the two burglaries, Detective Joe Robinson learned that a similar crime happened in Bono.

Robinson contacted a Craighead County Sheriff’s Office detective who said that someone cut off the power before breaking into the Subway restaurant in Bono.

The sheriff’s detective said they were unable to locate any evidence or retrieve any video due to the electricity being turned off.

Robinson contacted several police departments between Jonesboro and Memphis to see if they have had similar cases, but none said they had.

Meanwhile, he said the latex glove found at Wings to Go has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for processing.

At this time, according to Robinson, there are no other leads.

Anyone with information on either or both of these burglaries should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

