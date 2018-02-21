Guns, drugs, money found in bust: 2 arrests made

Two people were arrested after authorities found guns, drugs, and money while executing a search warrant.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder says his deputies and members of the Trumann Police Department executed a search warrant around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at 16586 North Ozark Ave.

The search turned up cocaine, meth, marijuana, Schedule I and II pills, including ecstasy, drug paraphernalia, two rifles, one handgun, and over $2,000.

The following suspects were arrested on the listed charges:

Michael Cordell McKay, 31, of Trumann - possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to deliver, possession of firearms by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, unlawful use of a communication device, and possession of drug paraphernalia (felony)

Jessica Erby, 28, of Trumann - possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to deliver

The pair were transported to the Poinsett County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

