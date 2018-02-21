Mother and daughter pair accused of beating, robbing woman - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mother and daughter pair accused of beating, robbing woman

Cherie Rene Souza (Source: Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Cherie Rene Souza (Source: Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR (KAIT) -

Two women face felony battery charges after investigators say they forced their way into another woman’s home to beat and rob her.

The alleged incident happened on the night of Jan. 27.

The 68-year-old victim told Sharp County sheriff’s deputies she was at her home on Warpath Drive when she heard a knock at her front door.

According to the probable cause affidavit, as the woman was unlocking the door, 49-year-old Cherie Souza and her 29-year-old daughter, Lisa Holmes, forced their way into the victim’s home.

“Souza and Holmes charged the victim, shoving her over the end of her couch” the report stated. “Souza and Holmes violently attacked [the victim] by punching her in the face repeatedly.”

Investigators say the two women continued to “viciously beat” the victim “until they extinguished a lit cigarette on the left side of [her] face.”

Before leaving the house, detectives said Souza and Holmes stole the woman’s cell phone so she could not call 911.

When investigators arrived at the scene later, the woman “still had blood, ashes, and small pieces of tobacco on her face and clothes.”

After reviewing the affidavit, Sharp County District Judge Mark Johnson found probable cause to charge Souza and Holmes each with second-degree domestic battery, theft of property, criminal trespass, aggravated residential burglary, and interference with emergency communication.

