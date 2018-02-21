Man suspected of stealing $1,600 worth of cigarettes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man suspected of stealing $1,600 worth of cigarettes

Desmon Love (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Desmon Love (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro man faces a felony shoplifting charge after police say he stole a box of cigarettes.

However, investigators say 22-year-old Desmon Love did not steal a flip-top of Marlboros, but an entire case of smokes.

The alleged theft occurred Tuesday at Tobacco Superstore, 1214 E. Johnson.

An employee said a man came into the store while she was in the store and went behind the counter.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the suspect “grabbed a cardboard box containing cartons of cigarettes” before running out.

The cigarettes were valued at $1,656.31.

Police who were called to the scene tracked the suspect to the Garden Manor Apartments, where they were able to “positively identify Desmon Love as the subject who stole the box of cigarettes.”

After he was taken into custody, the affidavit stated Love “admitted to the theft to the arresting officer.”

On Wednesday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause existed to charge Love with shoplifting $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000. If convicted of the Class D felony, Love could be sentenced up to six years in prison and fined no more than $10,000.

He’s being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on $2,500 cash/surety bond, awaiting a March 30 circuit court appearance.

