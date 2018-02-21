Little Rock man arrested in prescription fraud case

A trip to the pharmacy to pick up a prescription has a Central Arkansas man facing a multitude of charges.

Elliott Lamont Moton of Little Rock was arrested on suspicion of fraud-possess controlled substance by fraud, forgery, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence after police went to Kroger Pharmacy on Caraway Road Saturday, Feb. 17.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Officer Tyler Wilson went to the pharmacy after getting a call about Moton picking up a fake prescription that had been verified as fraudulent.

"When he was searched outside, Officer Wilson located what is known to him as pipe used to smoke crack cocaine," the affidavit noted. "The pipe had white residue in one end and steel wool, also known as chore boy in the other end of it. When Officer Wilson placed the pipe on the hood of his car, it rolled to the ground and broke in half."

Wilson continued to search Moton and Moton then intentionally stepped on the pipe, breaking into smaller pieces, police said.

A $20,000 bond was set for Moton, who will appear March 30 in circuit court.

