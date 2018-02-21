Man arrested in fake company case

A man who reportedly created a fake company and received nearly $20,000 for work he did not do now faces real charges after an investigation by police.

Jeffrey Osburn of Paragould was arrested on suspicion of theft of property less than $25,000 but over $5,000. According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that between Oct. 2017 and Jan. 5, 2018, Osburn had been paid $19,425 by claiming work he was not doing.

The victim said a contract was faxed to their office.

"She did bring in a copy of the faxed document along with the application that Jeffrey had completed when he came in the following day after the contract was sent to them," the affidavit read. "She provided time sheets and other documents in regards to the case."

However, investigators discovered that the signatures on the contract for a business called Qualls Farms and the handwritten job application that Osburn filled out were similar and that no such business existed, the affidavit noted.

"In the paperwork, she provided was also a handwritten notarized letter from Jeffrey Osburn where he admitted to entering into this scheme and knew it was stupid and that he would pay the money back to them," the affidavit said but Osburn also claimed he was confronted with this plan by someone he knew as "Marty Qualls."

A $20,000 bond was set for Osburn, who will appear March 30 in circuit court.

