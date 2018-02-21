Woman arrested after heroin found in search - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman arrested after heroin found in search

Mary Bryant (Source: Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Mary Bryant (Source: Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A search of a Sharp County woman Tuesday reportedly uncovered heroin and meth, with the woman facing several charges. 

Mary Bryant of Evening Shade was arrested Tuesday after Sharp County dispatch got a called about a woman trying to trespass at a home in Evening Shade, Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said in a news release. 

Sharp County deputies, along with Cave City and Evening Shade police went to the home, Counts said. 

"On scene, Bryant was located and detained. The subsequent investigation yielded a knife, suspected methamphetamine, and suspected heroin," Counts said. 

Bryant was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing, and obstructing governmental operations. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

