Woman arrested after heroin found in search

A search of a Sharp County woman Tuesday reportedly uncovered heroin and meth, with the woman facing several charges.

Mary Bryant of Evening Shade was arrested Tuesday after Sharp County dispatch got a called about a woman trying to trespass at a home in Evening Shade, Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said in a news release.

Sharp County deputies, along with Cave City and Evening Shade police went to the home, Counts said.

"On scene, Bryant was located and detained. The subsequent investigation yielded a knife, suspected methamphetamine, and suspected heroin," Counts said.

Bryant was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing, and obstructing governmental operations.

