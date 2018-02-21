City reminds residents of tornado siren plan

With the severe weather season moving in, one Region 8 community wants its citizens to be prepared.

Cardwell, Missouri is making sure its citizens know the city’s policy on tornado sirens.

According to a post on the City of Cardwell Missouri’s Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page, the city will sound tornado sirens when the National Weather Service gives a warning.

The post states the sirens will then sound again if a tornado is spotted in the area.

“I think it’ll be a lot better, safer for us to have more time to get out there and take cover in case something serious happens,” Megan Burgess, who works in Cardwell, said.

The post also states on-duty Emergency Management officers will sound their car sirens and announce where to go for the community safe spot on their public address systems.

The Emergency Management Office reminds citizens the importance of knowing your own severe weather plans and safe spots as well.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.