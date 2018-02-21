Sheriff's dept. uses crime summit to share information

Criminal activity doesn’t always stay in one localized area. Some cases require different agencies to work together.

A Region 8 sheriff’s department is being proactive in communicating between departments.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook and some of his department attended a crime summit in Missouri, where several law enforcement agencies met to share information.

Sheriff Cook said things like car chases that move across county and state lines require quick communication between departments.

So, establishing those lines of communication early on can make all the difference.

“We like to stay in touch with our neighbors and work together to try to slow the crime and reduce crime in these different areas,” Cook said.

Cook said there were around 40 people from several different agencies at the summit, and he plans to continue working to keep those lines of communication open.

