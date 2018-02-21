Police search for suspect in missing money case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police search for suspect in missing money case

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

Authorities in Kennett would like to know what happened to money missing from a local restaurant. 

According to a post on the Kennett Police Department's Facebook page, officers went to Pizza Hut around 2:10 p.m. Feb. 17 after getting a call. The post noted that employees told police about a bank deposit that was supposed to have been made and had not been made. 

Authorities have filed a probable cause affidavit with prosecutors, seeking a warrant on a suspect for felony stealing. 

Anyone with information on the case can call Kennett police at 573-888-4622.

