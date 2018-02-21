Arrest made in Trumann homicide

According to Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson, a man is in custody in connection with a homicide Wednesday morning in the Poinsett County town.

Michael Lee Slaughter of Trumann was arrested in connection with the case.

Henson said Trumann police went to a home in the 500 block of Highway 463 around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday after getting a call about a disturbance. Police later found Darrell Clay Cox of Trumann with multiple stab wounds.

Cox was taken to a Jonesboro hospital, where he later died.

Henson said Slaughter was also taken to a Jonesboro hospital due to injuries sustained in the dispute, but was treated and released. He was then taken to the Poinsett County jail, where he is being held pending a probable cause hearing.

