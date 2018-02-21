Arrest made in Trumann homicide - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Arrest made in Trumann homicide

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

According to Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson, a man is in custody in connection with a homicide Wednesday morning in the Poinsett County town. 

Michael Lee Slaughter of Trumann was arrested in connection with the case. 

Henson said Trumann police went to a home in the 500 block of Highway 463 around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday after getting a call about a disturbance. Police later found Darrell Clay Cox of Trumann with multiple stab wounds. 

Cox was taken to a Jonesboro hospital, where he later died. 

Henson said Slaughter was also taken to a Jonesboro hospital due to injuries sustained in the dispute, but was treated and released. He was then taken to the Poinsett County jail, where he is being held pending a probable cause hearing. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly