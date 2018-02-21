Portions of Arkansas WMAs may be closed next week

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – Weather permitting, portions of Trusten Holder, Seven Devils, Cut-off Creek and Big Lake wildlife management areas may be closed to daytime public access next week. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services, in cooperation with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, will be conducting aerial gunning operations on the WMAs aimed at reducing feral hog populations on the WMAs.

Aerial operations are scheduled to begin Feb. 26 and continue through March 2. Public safety during the flights is the primary concern for the temporary closures. To provide safety for the public and comply with USDA regulations, access will not be allowed during ongoing operations.

Varying weather and site specific conditions will not allow for specific dates of the closures. The dates allow some flexibility to take advantage of resources over large contiguous tracts of habitat. In the event that access to the WMAs is restricted, AGFC and partnering agency staff will be on-site to maintain road and access closures.

The aerial operations are the result of planning and coordination of multiple partners, condensed into several days of actual operations. The AGFC and USDA APHIS would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding while these activities are underway and apologize for any inconvenience related to the operation.

For additional information please contact AGFC Statewide Feral Hog Program Coordinator J.P. Fairhead at 870-253-3721.