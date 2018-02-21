Company to expand operation on Big River Steel site - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Company to expand operation on Big River Steel site

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A steel-related company will be adding on to its facility in Osceola, with equipment expected to be ready by later this year. 

According to officials with Steel Warehouse, the company is expanding its facility on the campus of Big River Steel to include a stretcher leveler line from Red Bud Industries. 

The groundbreaking for the project is expected to happen within the next 30 days, company official Rick Quinn said, noting plant construction is expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year. 

The company works with heavy gauge, high strength, sheet, and plate steel with locations around the country including Memphis, Houston, Milwaukee, and Alabama, according to its website. 

Quinn said the project is important for the company. 

"This investment on our 70th anniversary demonstrates our long-term commitment to our employees, customers, and the region," Quinn said. 

