Students use app to reduce litter on school campus

EAST Lab students at the Westside School District have found a way to track and reduce the litter on their campus simply by using an application.

The app is called Litterati and is currently being used worldwide to help cut down on the amount of pollution thrown to the ground.

“What students can do is use their cell phone to take pictures through the app of the litter which geotags it,” said Brook Chapman, EAST Lab facilitator. “Students can also hashtag the litter to say what kind it is and then go back to the map, refresh it and they will know where the litter was found and what kind is being done the most.”

Chapman said students are not just taking pictures of the litter they come across.

“They are tagging it but are also throwing it away so they are reducing the litter and mapping where the worst spots are so we can look at the possibility of adding an extra trash or recycle bin to the campus to eliminate the problem,” said Chapman.

She said they have had some litter issues in the past so she saw it necessary to give the app a try to bring awareness to her students.

“We went out along the sidewalk between the high school and middle school for thirty minutes and in that time students tagged over 200 pieces of trash,” said Chapman. “They were finding things like plastic and milk cartons. They were very surprised when they saw how bad it was because it was along a small stretch.”

Chapman said she hopes this helps administration place bins along that sidewalk because currently there are none.

“We also plan to go out to other areas on campus to compare how much and the type and to see what we can all do to reduce the issue by having more places to properly dispose of waste materials,” said Chapman.

She said the ultimate goal is to one day take the skills out in the community of Bono during a community cleanup to see how much litter is done and come up with ways to change that.

