Brookland School District prepares for major tournament

The Brookland School District is preparing for possible parking issues during the basketball 4-A State Tournament that expected to attract more than 10,000 people to the Bearcat Arena.

The tournament is scheduled to start Feb. 26 and end on March 3.

Jared Richey, tournament director, and the junior high principal said there will be about 400-500 players at the games.

“There will be six games that Thursday and Friday,” said Richey. “Then that next day there will be four games and Saturday four games as well.”

With a busy schedule of games, Richey said he expects busy traffic in and out of the school.

“We will utilize the front and back parking areas at the high school and empty the bus parking lot as well,” said Richey. “If that fills us they will go to the elementary and middle school campuses and of course we will provide shuttle transportation thanks to a bus donated by a local church.”

Richey said they will also have several volunteers to help direct traffic.

“We have our JROTC cadets and staff who will be in the parking lot in all areas assisting with parking,” said Richey.

He said because of their plans in place, he doesn’t think towed vehicles will be an issue.

“Hopefully it won’t come to that,” said Richey. “If a vehicle is in a spot that needs to be moved of course we will announce it over the PA system. If there is an emergency and the vehicle needs to be moved is the only time I see that happening.”

Richey said they also will have police officers on duty during the tournaments. He said more than anything he is very thankful.

“I would like to say thank you to the community,” said Richey. “Not just the Brookland community but the Jonesboro and Paragould community. They have all been so helpful every time we have asked for help and thanks to generous donations, this tournament is happening.”

According to a post on the Brookland Junior High School Facebook page, the tournaments on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 28 and March 1, will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Due to the need to have the parking lots cleared in time, junior and senior high student drivers and car riders will be dismissed at 11:10 a.m.

The post also states bus riders will need to be released at 3:00 p.m. to be bussed at normal times.

Pre-K, Elementary and Middle School campuses will not be released early on those days.

