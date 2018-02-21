At 10: Rainy conditions causing flooding across Region 8. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Rainy conditions causing flooding across Region 8.

Tonight at Region 8 News at 10: Rainy conditions in Region 8 are making for flooded roads. Ryan has your forecast.

Arkansas pharmacies and patients are fighting for change.

A Region 8 school has developed an app to combat littering.

  • Brookland School District prepares for major tournament

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:29 PM EST2018-02-22 03:29:11 GMT
    The Brookland School District is preparing for possible parking issues during the basketball 4-A State Tournament that expected to attract more than 10,000 people to the Bearcat Arena.

  • Students use app to reduce litter on school campus

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-02-22 03:02:13 GMT
    EAST Lab students at the Westside School District have found a way to track and reduce the litter on their campus simply by using an application. 

    Arrest made in Trumann homicide

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 6:29 PM EST2018-02-21 23:29:13 GMT
    According to Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson, a man is in custody in connection with a homicide Wednesday morning in the Poinsett County town. 

