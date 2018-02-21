High School Basketball Scores February 20

High School Basketball Scores:
Boys:
Westside 70, E-Stem 55
Manila 65, Marshall 48
Baptist Prep 72 Trumann 50
Tuckerman 73, Bismark 52. Tuckerman punches their ticket to the state tournament. Bulldogs are 33-4
Marked Tree 66 Cross County 27. Trayvius Brown 24 pts Paul Coleman 15 pts. Markel Perry 11pts.
Earle 76 Sloan-Hendrix 34
Armorel 65, Hillcrest 59
Mt. Vernon-Enola 67, Midland 53
Valley Springs 65, Corning 61
Glen Rose 66, Bald Knob 64
Izard County 63 Ridgefield Christian 46
Girls:
Bay 54 Viola 22
Marmaduke 69 Des Arc 30. Emma Foster 15 pts. 9 reb., Angel Johnson 15 pts. 6 reb., Reesa Hampton 13 pts. 6 asst.
Marmaduke senior guard Natalie Lentz on broke the state record with her 21st consecutive free throw.
Greyhounds on qualifying for the 2A State Tournament with a win over Des Arc. This will be Coach Smith’s 8 State Tournament in 9 seasons at M’duke.
Riverside 53, Bergman 42. Lady Rebels punch their ticket to the State Tournament.
CAC 60, Gosnell 22
Mountain View 69, Rivercrest 40
Rose Bud 79, Tuckerman 48
Lonoke 47, Brookland 41
Norfork 71, Ridgefield Christian 24
Riverside 53, Bergman 43
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.