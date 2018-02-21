High School Basketball Scores February 20

High School Basketball Scores:

Boys:

Westside 70, E-Stem 55

Manila 65, Marshall 48

Baptist Prep 72 Trumann 50

Tuckerman 73, Bismark 52. Tuckerman punches their ticket to the state tournament. Bulldogs are 33-4

Marked Tree 66 Cross County 27. Trayvius Brown 24 pts Paul Coleman 15 pts. Markel Perry 11pts.

Earle 76 Sloan-Hendrix 34

Armorel 65, Hillcrest 59

Mt. Vernon-Enola 67, Midland 53

Valley Springs 65, Corning 61

Glen Rose 66, Bald Knob 64

Izard County 63 Ridgefield Christian 46

Girls:

Bay 54 Viola 22

Marmaduke 69 Des Arc 30. Emma Foster 15 pts. 9 reb., Angel Johnson 15 pts. 6 reb., Reesa Hampton 13 pts. 6 asst.

Marmaduke senior guard Natalie Lentz on broke the state record with her 21st consecutive free throw.

Greyhounds on qualifying for the 2A State Tournament with a win over Des Arc. This will be Coach Smith’s 8 State Tournament in 9 seasons at M’duke.

Riverside 53, Bergman 42. Lady Rebels punch their ticket to the State Tournament.

CAC 60, Gosnell 22

Mountain View 69, Rivercrest 40

Rose Bud 79, Tuckerman 48

Lonoke 47, Brookland 41

Norfork 71, Ridgefield Christian 24

