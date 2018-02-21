Slideshow: Greene Co. Feb. 18-24 mug shots

The following are mug shots of individuals arrested on a variety of charges during the week of Feb. 18-24 by local authorities in Greene County. (Mobile users click here)
This photo gallery is updated daily.
All are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often reduced or dropped.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.