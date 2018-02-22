Family wants answers after son's ashes were stolen

The Peevey family experienced the second loss of their beloved family member and late Jonesboro police officer as someone destroyed his niche and stole his ashes out of the Grace Memorial Garden. Now they are demanding the ashes be returned.

Sergeant Robert Riley Peevey, a former JPD officer and Arkansas State University officer, died an unexpected death Oct. 13, 2015. He was 43.

“He was in law enforcement for about 17 years,” said Bob Peevey, Robert’s father. “He was a big ol' boy. About 6’3 at 230 pounds. He was just a great kid. Loved law enforcement.”

Bob spent many of his days out of a week visiting his son after they had him cremated and placed in the Grace Memorial Garden.

“It was his wish to be cremated,” said Bob. “He loved nature so we placed him here because we could visit him anytime we wanted.”

On Valentine’s Day, Bob paid a visit to Robert’s niche.

“I would just talk with him,” said Bob. “Tell him how his son was doing and that everything was still working.”

On Sunday, his visit was disheartening as he discovered the unimaginable.

“I came here like normal but I saw his plaque was broken and all over the concrete and his ashes were gone,” said Bob.

The plaque had his date of birth, his death date and a badge Bob made to resemble Robert’s real badge.

“Whoever did this, tore his badge off and placed it on this table,” said Bob.

Bob immediately called JPD to report it but that is when he realized his son’s niche wasn’t the only one that was vandalized. Another vacant space had been destroyed.

“I felt violated and mad,” said Bob. “I just couldn’t believe anyone would do something like this. Some sick individual doing a useless random act. I just don’t know anyone who would do that.”

Tracy Roberts, Robert’s sister, was just as outraged.

“I felt like he died all over again,” said Tracy. “It has been hard on all of us but I have to be strong for my parents because it has taken a toll on them.”

Tracy then took to Facebook for help.

“We just want him back,” said Tracy. “I am willing to offer any award with no questions asked.”

Tracy is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of her brother's ashes, no questions asked; and $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

“Id like them to be caught,” said Bob. “If this is some sort of pattern I just want them to stop it. But more than anything, just bring my son back.”

If you know anyone who is responsible for this crime, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

