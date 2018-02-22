Hacker attacks AR sheriff's office, steals info - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hacker attacks AR sheriff's office, steals info

(Source: Pablo)
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The servers at a sheriff’s office in Northwest Arkansas have been hacked.

According to a post by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, computer systems at their office and detention center were targeted by a virus this past weekend.

The post said it affected the jail roster and caused other issues. However, it didn’t affect the emergency system.

ABC-affiliate KHOG reports a hacker was responsible for the cyber attack and is demanding money in exchange for access to the information.

The sheriff doesn’t know how much the hacker wants but said the department won’t pay.

