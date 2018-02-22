Juvenile arrested in school threat investigation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Juvenile arrested in school threat investigation

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A juvenile is in custody as investigators look into a school threat.

The Independence County Sheriffs Department stated on their Facebook page Thursday they received information about a possible threat to Batesville schools.

The investigation is ongoing.

Also, the department has been asked questions about a "vague Snapchat post from an individual named 'Ray Andres' making threatening remarks against 'SHS.'" It appears the post was directed at an Ohio school.

Ohio authorities are investigating the threat.

The post has circulated across the internet causing concerns for other schools such as Searcy High School which prompted a post from White County Dispatch:

