UPDATE: Juvenile charged in school threat investigation

A juvenile is charged following the investigation into school threat in Batesville.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said Friday that the juvenile will now face a charge of terroristic threatening.

The Independence County Sheriffs Department stated on their Facebook page Thursday they received information about a possible threat to Batesville schools.

Investigators learned about the threat around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. An individual was "making threats on social media towards the school," but a campus was not specified.

A person of interest was taken into custody within an hour of receiving the call, according to the sheriff's department.

The name of the juvenile was not released.

The department concluded that the majority of rumors that have spread regarding the incident are "false and should be treated as such unless further information is released by this department regarding this case."

"At no point since this matter was dealt with has there been any further threat towards students, faculty, or family members of any school district in Independence County," according to the sheriff's department.

In a separate situation, the department has been asked questions about a "vague Snapchat post from an individual named 'Ray Andres' making threatening remarks against 'SHS.'" It appears that post was directed at an Ohio school.

Ohio authorities are investigating that threat.

The post has circulated across the internet causing concerns for other schools such as Searcy High School which prompted a post from White County Dispatch:

The Senath-Hornersville School District also made posts about the "SHS" threat on their Facebook page:

