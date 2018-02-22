Prosecutor to announce new initiative on violent gun crime

One of Arkansas's federal prosecutors will reveal a new push for combating violent crimes.

The new program will involve a joint effort between federal and local law enforcement.

U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland will announce the initiative in hopes to crack down on gun violence by prosecuting repeat offenders at the federal level.

Offenses like "felon in possession of a firearm" carry harsher penalties in federal court than on the state level.

There's also no parole for federal crimes.

The goal for Hiland's office is to keep offenders behind bars and off Arkansas streets.

As of Wednesday, Hiland's office would not confirm the nature of how these cases would be tried or any specifics on who will be involved with this new collaboration.

Critics, however, would like to see leaders shift focus to rehabilitation, not prosecution.

If you would like to hear from a one Little Rock preacher you can go to KARK's website for more on this story.

Hiland will make his full announcement at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.