MO juvenile in custody for school threat

Kennett police arrested a juvenile as officers investigated a possible school threat.

The department on their Facebook page stated that on Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. officers received "information in regards to several social media posts being made about a possible threat that had been made towards students of the Kennett High School."

Officers spoke with several individuals and eventually detained the juvenile who reportedly made the threats.

The juvenile is in the custody of the Dunklin County Juvenile Office.

KPD stated there are no other reported threats to the school that the department is aware of.

The investigation is ongoing.

