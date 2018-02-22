Doctors recommending second flu shot in lengthy season

We're nearing the peak of one, especially long and brutal, flu season.

If you got immunized in late summer, then you're probably covered for a span of 4-6 months.

Still, a few doctors are approaching patients with a second flu shot.

The CDC says children between the ages of 6 months and 8 years old who were vaccinated this season for the very first time, should get a second flu shot.

Dr. Glenn Hardesty at Texas Health Resources says another flu shot probably wouldn't be a bad idea and is unlikely to cause any harm.

"Your child's immune system isn't fully functional and so these return visits for the immunizations help bolster that immunity," Dr. Hardesty said.

