CASA's carnival fundraiser to feature chili cook off and raffle

A Region 8 nonprofit is preparing for a big carnival fundraiser.

The 2nd Judicial District of Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, is hosting the second annual CASA Carnival and Chili Cook Off Saturday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fundraiser will be at the Nettleton Baptist Church located at 7001 Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.

The event will include chili, inflatables, face painting, games, music, and a raffle.

The raffle items include a Lagos bracelet from Sissy’s Log Cabin, a birthday party package from Hijinx, and a Yeti Outdoor package from Gazaway Ace.

Raffle tickets are $10 each or three tickets for $20.

While they have eight chili teams already signed up, Jeremy Biggs said there is room for more chefs if anyone is interested.

All proceeds from this event help support CASA and its mission to be a voice for children throughout the court process while also helping neglected or abused children.

The 2nd Judicial District of CASA serves Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, and Poinsett County.

Admission to the CASA Carnival is $10 for adults and $5 for children 7-12-years-old.

For more information on raffle tickets, joining the chili cook-off, or general questions contact Biggs at 870-935-1099 or jeremy.biggs@neacasa.org.

