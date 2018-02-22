New way to check Spring River water level at Hardy

With continuing rain this week, many Hardy residents are trying to check the water level on the Spring River.

Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson said Thursday he has gotten calls from people who have been trying to call the previous phone number that would read off the water level.

Because of a new flood monitor that was installed in Hardy last July, that number no longer works.

Now, residents can check the river level on the United States Geological Service’s website.

There is also an option to get email or text alerts once the river reaches a certain level.

To subscribe, go to the Water Alert page. Then, locate the site for the Spring River at Hardy by zooming in and out on the map or typing in the site number 07069305.

Once you click on that site, you can sign up for alerts from the USGS.

The monitor reports a new water level every 15 minutes.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.