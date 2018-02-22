Wynne police call recent school threat unfounded - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Wynne police call recent school threat unfounded

(Source: Facebook)
WYNNE, AR (KAIT) -

Despite rumors to the contrary, police in one Region 8 town say reported threats to a local school were “not viable.”

Wynne police were called to the Wynne High School Thursday morning following an alleged threat to the school.

Sgt. Daniel Getchell said in a post on the police department’s Facebook page, the rumors started from “fourth or fifth party information” that ultimately proved to be unfounded.

“There is no viable threat to the Wynne School System at this point,” Getchell said. “We would like to extend a thank you to all the departments that assisted or offered assistance from the state police to the other local and county agencies.”

