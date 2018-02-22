Hutchinson to consider Arkansas lawmaker's pharmacy proposal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas lawmaker says she'll drop her push to take up the issue of pharmacy reimbursement during the ongoing fiscal session after the governor assured that her proposal will be considered in a special session.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Republican Rep. Michelle Gray on Wednesday that he'll call a special session once consensus is reached on the language in the bill.



Gray filed resolutions last week so legislation could be considered during the fiscal session. The legislation would require pharmacy benefits managers like CVS Caremark to be licensed by the Arkansas Insurance Department.



The proposal comes in response to cuts in reimbursement to pharmacies for generic drugs provided to many Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield customers, which took effect Jan. 1.



