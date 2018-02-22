Hutchinson to consider Arkansas lawmaker's pharmacy proposal - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hutchinson to consider Arkansas lawmaker's pharmacy proposal

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas lawmaker says she'll drop her push to take up the issue of pharmacy reimbursement during the ongoing fiscal session after the governor assured that her proposal will be considered in a special session.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Republican Rep. Michelle Gray on Wednesday that he'll call a special session once consensus is reached on the language in the bill.
    
Gray filed resolutions last week so legislation could be considered during the fiscal session. The legislation would require pharmacy benefits managers like CVS Caremark to be licensed by the Arkansas Insurance Department.
    
The proposal comes in response to cuts in reimbursement to pharmacies for generic drugs provided to many Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield customers, which took effect Jan. 1.
    
___
    
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Wynne police call recent school threat unfounded

    Wynne police call recent school threat unfounded

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:19 AM EST2018-02-22 16:19:34 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:02 PM EST2018-02-22 18:02:12 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Despite rumors to the contrary, police in one Region 8 town say reported threats to a local school were “not viable.”

    Despite rumors to the contrary, police in one Region 8 town say reported threats to a local school were “not viable.”

  • AR highways closed for high water

    AR highways closed for high water

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 6:59 AM EST2018-02-21 11:59:50 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:59 AM EST2018-02-22 16:59:23 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    As storms and rain move through this morning, damage and flooding reports are coming in from across the area.

    As storms and rain move through this morning, damage and flooding reports are coming in from across the area.

  • Poplar Bluff PD searching for suspected shoplifter

    Poplar Bluff PD searching for suspected shoplifter

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:19 AM EST2018-02-22 15:19:55 GMT

    The area around Shelby Road in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is on lockdown following an incident involving a suspected shoplifter at a business in the area.

    The area around Shelby Road in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is on lockdown following an incident involving a suspected shoplifter at a business in the area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly