Region 8 Salute: Alex J. Burns graduates basic training with honors

U.S. Airman 2st Class Alex J. Burns (Source: U.S. Dept. of Defense)

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Alex J. Burns graduated basic military training recently at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

He completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Burns earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Sherry and Don Burns of Poplar Bluff; nephew of Ruthie and William Brooks of Bono, Debbie Burns of Corning, and Joey and Stephanie Pennington of Poplar Bluff. His brother is Grant Burns.

He is a 2014 graduate of Naylor R-2 High School in Naylor, MO.

